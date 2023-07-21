US consul general visits Hafizabad

LAHORE: US Consul General to Lahore William K Makaneole on Thursday visited Hafizabad as part of his campaign to visit all 36 districts of Punjab.
He toured rice fields and praised the efforts of local farmers and businessmen. He also visited Nishat Dairy Private Limited, MH Sufi Foundation School and Al-Muqadas Garments Factory to promote economic development in Pakistan.
