Omar condemns Afridi’s ‘abduction’ from jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Thursday condemned the abduction of PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi from the Adyala Jail, asking whether the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and other courts would take action against this ‘open violation of the Constitution and law of the country’.

He said Afridi was abducted from the Adyala Jail at night after lockdown, adding that “this is in complete violation of the jail manual.

He is under judicial remand and is the responsibility of the court”. He condemned this ‘total violation of law’ and raised the question whether the jail superintendent would be fired and demanded answers from the IG Jails Punjab. He said when the law of the jungle prevailed, there was anarchy. “It appears that this fascist PDM government has become successful in categorizing Pakistan with countries like Rawanda and Burundi.”

Meanwhile, two political and social figures expressed confidence in PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the PTI philosophy and formally announced joining the party: one politician is from Sindh and the other from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They joined the party during a meeting with the PTI Chairman. Pir of Ranipur from Khairpur, Sindh, Pir Niaz Hussain Jilani and Haroon Leghari from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined the party.