SC disposes of Musharraf’s appeal for being infructuous

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of for being infructuous an appeal filed by former president General Pervez Musharraf (Late) against the rejection of his nomination papers by the Appellate Election Tribunal for general elections in 2013.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial posthumously heard the appeal of former military dictator challenging the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC) that earlier dismissed his plea.

On June 29, 2013, a four-member bench of the PHC had dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against rejection of his nomination papers by the Returning Officer for NA-32 Chitral seat and had placed a lifetime ban on him.

Musharraf had then challenged the decision in the apex court.

On Thursday, the additional attorney general told the court that the petitioner has died, adding that the 2013 assembly has also completed its tenure hence the matter has become infructuous.

Meanwhile, the court disposed of the appeal of former president.

On January 20, 2022, a three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Bandial had dismissed Musharraf’s appeal challenging the verdict of Sindh High Court (SHC) against the rejection of his nomination papers in 2013 general elections after it became ineffective.

Musharraf had challenged the SHC’s verdict declaring him disqualified to contest as a candidate of the National Assembly and had pleaded the apex court to annul the judgment against his disqualification by the SHC.

During the course of proceedings, Musharraf’s counsel had submitted that his client’s second appeal against the PHC verdict was not fixed for hearing. At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial had directed that another appeal of the former president against the PHC decision should be fixed before a larger bench for hearing. And had adjourned the hearing for indefinite period.