Witness testifies against Imran in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: A witness Thursday recorded his statement against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.Earlier in the day, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar decided to record the testimonies of witnesses.

The case was declared maintainable. The Election Commission presented District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik as a witness in the case. In his statement before the court, Waqas Malik said according to the reAsponse of the PTI chairman, the gifts were sold that’s why the value was not registered on Form B in 2019. He said the PTI chairman failed to produce any receipt or the record of the buyer of gifts and not only submitted fake documents to the Commission but also lied. The Election Commission last year in October disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana reference for making false statements and incorrect declaration.

The former prime minister had challenged the trial court’s decision in the Islamabad High Court which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination within seven days. The court declared the case maintainable and rejected the plea for adjournment.