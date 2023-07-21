Lawyer murder case: SC summons Imran on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday summoned for Monday next former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in-person in murder case of a senior lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, in Quetta.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarat Hilali, heard an appeal of Imran Khan against the Balochistan High Court verdict, dismissing his plea seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR), nominating him in the murder of Abdul Razzaq Shar Advocate.

Advocate Shar was killed on June 6 by unidentified people by three men riding motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Slain advocate Shar had previously filed a petition in the BHC seeking registration of a treason case against Imran khan for dissolving the assembly.

Later, some lawyers including Syed Iqbal Shah moved the BHC requesting cancellation of the FIR against the former premier in connection with killing of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A division bench of the BHC comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Rana had dismissed the petition.

The petitioners had argued before the bench that Imran khan had no involvement in lawyer’s murder, citing his presence at the Islamabad High court.

The BHC had held that the FIR was registered against Imran Khan at Jameel Shaheed Police Station Killi Almas, which could not be quashed without proper investigation.

The bench had dismissed the petition against which Imran Khan had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court through his counsel Latif Khosa.

On Thursday, during the course of hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi observed that in order to get relief, petitioner Imran Khan had to surrender before the court. “Ask your client to appear before the court in-person,” Justice Afridi told Latif Khosa, counsel for Khan. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked if the former premier could appear today.

Latif Khosa informed the court that Khan would appear in the SC in an hour. Justice Afridi, however, observed that it would be better if the government’s lawyer submitted their reply first. The lawyers representing complainants of the case said that the case was about the PTI chief’s appearance before the joint investigation team (JIT) of the murder case. Latif Khosa, however, submitted that the defence did not acknowledge the JIT in a murder case.

Justice Naqvi told Khosa to take the matter seriously, saying that the petitioner was supposed to appear in person to acquire bail or orders for quashing the FIR. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till Monday, July 24, directing Imran Khan to appear in-person on the next date of hearing at 10:30am.

On the last hearing, a two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Ayesha A Malik had rejected Khan’s bail plea and refused to suspend the BHC order without hearing other parties in the matter.