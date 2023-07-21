British envoy, Pervez Khattak discuss polls, political situation

NOWSHERA: Political Counsellor at British High Commission Zoe Ware on Thursday called on the head of newly-established Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians Pervez Khattak and discussed with him party manifesto, upcoming general elections and overall political situation in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief minister Mahmood Khan and PTIP other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the British envoy, Pervez Khattak said that they had laid the foundation of a democratic political party in which slots would be assigned to leaders on merit while party manifesto would be implemented in letter and spirit to serve the masses in a true sense. He said that political, police and tax reforms, education, women education and empowerment, technical education, health, and imparting education and skills to youths were the main objectives and priorities of his party.

He said that the establishment of the new political party was meant to bring the province back on track to development, serve the masses, end unemployment, price-hike and provide basic facilities to the people. Pervez Khattak said that other political parties had always deceived the masses on one pretext or the other and their leaders served their own interests instead of serving the people.

"We had introduced reforms in various departments including police, patwar system and others, which were welcomed by the people and we were elected for the second time because of our performance," the former chief minister told the British envoy.

Ex-CM Mahmood Khan also presented his suggestions and said that other political parties used to prepare catchy manifestos but then they did not implement them.

"We will implement our party manifesto in letter and spirit and serve the people of the province," he said, adding that they had already set an example of good governance in the past in KP.

He maintained that creation of jobs and establishing businesses would be their priorities to alleviate poverty in all the districts, including merged areas in the province.

On this occasion, Zoe Ware said that her government wanted strengthening of democracy and political and continuous democratic process in Pakistan.

She said that the British government would continue cooperation with the government of Pakistan and people to further cement friendly ties between the two countries.