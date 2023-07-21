Judicial remand of PTI activists extended

LAHORE: Extending the judicial remand of PTI workers Khadija Shah and Sanam Javed by 11 days, an anti-terrorism court on Thursday ordered police to produce the accused on July 31.

The court ordered the investigation officer to present Challan at the next hearing. Earlier, the women were produced before the court on the completion of their judicial remand. ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case registered against them by the Sarwar Road Police. On the other hand, another ATC extended the judicial remand of PTI stalwart Mehmoodur Rasheed in a vandalism case till August 3.