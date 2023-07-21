Discos to charge Rs1.9039 per unit more in July bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has permitted the state-run power distribution companies (discos) to collect additional Rs1.9039/unit from the consumers in the July bills.This additional charge is related to the monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for May 2023.

A petition — filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos — stated that the consumers’ reference fuel charges for May were Rs7.8281 per unit, while the actual fuel cost amounted to Rs9.8817 per unit. Therefore, the request was made to allow the additional increase of Rs2.0536 per unit to be passed on to the consumers.

On the petition, the regulator on July 5 held a public hearing. In an additional note, member Nepra Rafique Ahmed Shaikh said several key points should be noted.

The Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL) faced low utilization (29 percent) of power plants, notably the Guddu 747 machine, due to forced outage since August 2022. This led to financial implications for consumers and the national exchequer.

The most efficient RLNG power plants in the Pakistan Power Sector during May 2023 were the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant (QATPL) with a utilization factor of approximately 75.46 percent, and the two power plants managed by the National Power Parks Management Company Limited at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) and Baloki, with utilization factors of approximately 85.14 percent and 68.94 percent, respectively.

These plants have accumulated claims of Rs3.461 billion due to part-load operation during the month.

The completion of the dedicated transmission line from TCB-I to Matiari on May 9, 2023, has occurred, but constraints in feeding transmission lines led to the curtailment of about 55.68 GWh from economically viable Thar Coal projects. These constraints and the authorities› failure to address them caused substantial financial losses.

Entities involved in facilitating the induction of Renewable Energy (RE) power plants have raised concerns about delays, including the approval of RFPs. These issues need prompt investigation and resolution.

Addressing the low utilization of power plants, fully utilizing efficient plants, resolving transmission constraints, and addressing delays in the induction of Renewable Energy projects are crucial steps to minimize load shedding and financial losses in the power sector.

In May 2023, Pakistan›s power generation faced a 16 percent year-on-year decline but showed a 23 percent increase from the previous month.

The average generation cost dropped by 26 percent to Rs9.7 per unit compared to the same month last year, and by 5 percent compared to the previous month.