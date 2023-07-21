CTD arrests four ‘terrorists’

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to defunct organizations during operations in different areas of Punjab.
The CTD Punjab conducted 71 intelligence-based operations to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 71 suspects were interrogated and four alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and prohibited materials.
Those arrested were Ajmal, Feroz, Hamid Bashir and Syed Awais. They belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Daesh and Baloch Liberation Army. Explosives (2430 grams), 17 detonators, safety fuse (29 feet) and Rs 20,090 in cash were recovered. The CTD spokesman said the terrorists had planned to target important installations and religious places.
He said 395 combing operations were conducted this week with the help of local police and security agencies. As many as 20,940 people were checked, 108 suspects arrested, 96 FIRs registered and 37 recoveries made.
