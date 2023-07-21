Nepra renews KE’s distribution licence for six months

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has provisionally renewed K-Electric’s (KE) distribution license for a period of six months, as stated in Nepra’s official order.

The provisional renewal of K-Electric’s distribution license will be effective from the date of expiry or until the final determination of the matter by the authority, whichever comes earlier, according to Nepra’s order.

The application for renewal/extension of K-Electric Limited’s distribution license No.09/DL12003, dated July 21, 2003, was submitted on December 1, 2022. This license was originally granted for a twenty-year period under the terms of Section 20 and 25 of the Nepra Act.

In its application dated December 1, 2022, K-Electric applied for a non-exclusive license. Notably, distribution companies (Discos) have already been issued non-exclusive licenses. As part of the application, K-Electric also submitted an integration plan with the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) model.

The matter of K-Electric’s license was deliberated during a regulatory meeting held on July 17, 2023, where it was decided to conduct a public hearing on the subject. Until the regulatory process is completed, which may take 3-6 months, K-Electric will be allowed to continue its operations, subject to certain conditions outlined in the order.

These include, (i) K-Electric Limited shall no longer hold exclusivity for the provision of Distribution and/or Electric Power Supply services. The Authority reserves the right to issue other licenses in the Service/Concessional Territories.

(ii) The provisions of Article 7 of Distribution License DL/09/2003 regarding “Exclusivity” will no longer apply, as Section-21 of the amended Nepra Act does not permit exclusivity.

(iii) K-Electric will be required to allow Bulk Power Consumer(s)-BPC(s) to obtain supply from any generation company, as stipulated in Section-22 of the amended Nepra Act.

(iv) K-Electric will be obligated to allow the use of its system by any third party for supplying/wheeling of electric power to any Bulk Power Consumer (BPC), in accordance with Article-9 of its distribution license.

The authority has directed K-Electric to continue performing its functions related to distribution and supplier operations, subject to compliance with the above-mentioned conditions in true letter and spirit.