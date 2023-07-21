10 die in road accidents

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 905 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 958 were injured. Out of these, 514 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.

Extortionist HELD: Police arrested an extortionist in injured condition after an encounter in the Harbanspura police area.

The accused was identified as Tahir alias Lala Pheeka. The police said that the accused had demanded extortion from the fruit sellers. The accused Tahir opened fire on the fruit sellers a few days ago and injured two brothers namely Daniyal and Saddam.

electrocuted: A 30-year-old woman died of electrocution while stealing the wire from the transformer of a private wedding hall on College Road Township. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The police shifted the body to the mortuary and started searching for the heirs.