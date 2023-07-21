At $8.7bn, SBP reserves hit 9-month high

A currency exchange dealer counts $100 bills in this undated picture. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose to the highest level in nine months thanks to financial support from the bilateral and multilateral partners.

The SBP’s reserves surged by $4.2 billion to $8.7 billion as of July 14, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

Analysts noted that this is the highest level of foreign exchange reserves seen since October 2022 and hailed it as a boost to the nation’s balance of payments and investor confidence in the economy. The SBP’s reserves at the current time are sufficient to cover imports for two months. This amount of reserves strengthens the country’s ability to pay for imports and service foreign debt.

The total reserves of the country rose by $4.2 billion to $14.1 billion. The reserves of commercial banks increased by $24 million to $5.3 billion.

According to the SBP, last week saw a significant increase in the SBP’s reserves due to inflows of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund, and $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates.

“The reserves have improved on the back of IMF tranche and deposits from friendly countries. The IMF expects reserves to reach around $9 billion by FY24 end, which is close to current levels,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“This would allow Pakistan to make payments for import and other payments which were restricted as import cover had dropped to less than a month,” Rauf added.