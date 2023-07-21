Pakistan, Ukraine reject arms deal reports

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Right) and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press takeout at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on July 20, Thursday. — Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Ukraine on Thursday categorically rejected that Islamabad was supplying weapons and ammunition to the latter. Pakistan said it hoped for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia through dialogue and diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba were addressing a joint press conference at the Foreign Office after delegation-level talks on Thursday.

When asked about Pakistan exporting weapons to Ukraine, FM Bilawal responded: “There is no agreement on defence supplies with Ukraine. These are unfounded media reports. Since the beginning of the war, we have not concluded any agreement on defence supplies to Ukraine, keeping in view our principled, consistent, and non-partisan stance.”

Foreign Minister Kuleba agreed and clarified that there are no military contracts between the two governments in the midst of the war with Russia, though there was an existing 1996 Military Cooperation Agreement that saw tanks built in Pakistan with Ukrainian support. Bilawal said, “We believe that prolonged conflict brings immense hardship and suffering to the civilian populations. We hope, therefore, that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends. In our meeting, I emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement and Pakistan’s readiness to support peace initiatives that can bring peace to the region,” he said.

Earlier, in response to Pakistan not taking sides in the war between Ukraine and Russia, FM Kuleba told the media: “We want Pakistan to be on our side.” Bilawal said that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine during delegation-level talks and shared Pakistan’s deep concern at the prevailing situation and offered its condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering. “In a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and despite our own economic challenges, we have sent humanitarian assistance. As a country in a volatile region, we understand how longstanding regional conflicts can endanger our collective security. The Ukraine conflict has also brought difficulties for developing countries and the Global South, particularly in terms of fuel, food, and fertiliser shortages. Pakistan is no exception,” he added. This is precisely why he noted that Pakistan had a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation. Kuleba said that though he was happy to be finally in Pakistan, it was wrong to say that it took 30 years of excellent relations. “I told Foreign Minister Bilawal that war does not stop life, and today we should look into the future by boosting trade, solving the existing problems of Pakistani students who studied in Ukraine, helping in digitalisation of state services, and learning how to revigorate relations.” Both sides also discussed the Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Speaking at length about the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which Russia has recently walked out of, Kuleba explained that difficulty in exporting grain from Ukraine will hit the markets in Asia and Africa as well, and prices will also rise. “Pakistan should support the Black Sea Agreement for food security. Russia has hit one of our terminals, which destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain destined for China. Russia wants to make money for its war machine by exporting grain. This is why it is so important to make everything possible to restore the Black Sea grain initiative — to return balance to the global food market, to return prices under control, and to give Ukraine the possibility to provide grains to the countries that need it the most,” Kuleba said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said Pakistan was seized with this issue and the Black Sea agreement should be restored. Pakistan, he said, had been buying wheat from Ukraine in the past. He said that he will be reaching out to the UN secretary-general and his counterparts in Türkiye and Russia in this regard. “It is not only in our interest but in the world’s interest that this grain initiative is restored,” he said.

Commenting on his meeting with Kuleba, FM Bilawal said that Pakistan enjoys longstanding friendly ties with Ukraine. The Pakistan-Ukraine relationship has a long history and has covered trade and investment, agricultural and defence cooperation, cultural exchanges, and deep people-to-people contacts. We wish to further expand cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit. Building trade and economic ties is a priority area for Pakistan. “We aspire to build a mutually beneficial relationship that contributes to the prosperity and well-being of our nations,” he said.