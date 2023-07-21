Businessman released after kidnapping

Islamabad:A businessman was kidnapped with his security guard from the office of a private company in Sector F-11/2 in broad daylight, the police spokesman said.

The Shalimar police have registered FIR against the captors under section 365 PPC and deputed police experts to locate the position of the kidnappers and teams have been departed to hunt them down after tracing their location, the police maintained. Mohammad Qazeem, a security guard of the private company, lodged a complaint with the Shalimar police station saying that he was present in the company’s office in Sector F-11/2 with an officer of the company Altaf Hussain when four people, equipped with firearms, jumped into the premises of the company and held both of them at gun point, adding they later took them to the foyer of the company.

In the meanwhile, 14 to 15 gunmen rushed into the building when one of them opened the main gate. They tortured and maltreated them, consequently, Altaf Hussain was wounded critically, said in the FIR, adding that the captors loaded them in a vehicle and threw both of them in an abandoned area and ran away.