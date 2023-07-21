Teacher gets Cambridge award

Islamabad:The Millennium Education (TME), Future World School, a leading educational institution dedicated to nurturing young minds, is delighted to announce that Uzma Siraj, a distinguished member of Roots Millennium Future World Schools faculty, has been honored with the prestigious Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award (Regional Winner 2023) says a press release.

This remarkable achievement not only recognises the outstanding dedication of The Millennium Education teachers but also highlights Millennium Education’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of education and fostering a culture of excellence.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, presented by the renowned Cambridge University, is a distinguished accolade that pays tribute to exemplary teaching practices and the remarkable contributions of educators worldwide. The Millennium Education Group is immensely proud to share that Uzma Siraj from the Future World School, Karachi has been recognised as the Regional Winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards for the Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan region. This accomplishment is a testament to her exceptional abilities and relentless commitment to the growth and success of her students.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, organised by the Cambridge University Press, is a global competition that celebrates the efforts of teachers who go above and beyond to inspire and empower their students. Uzma Siraj has emerged as the outstanding candidate from a pool of 11,000 exceptional educators worldwide, showcasing her extraordinary teaching abilities and unwavering dedication.