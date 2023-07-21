Trail-III rape drama turns out to be farce

Islamabad:After the drop scene of the Trail-III rape tale, the Kohsar police booked the entire gang involved in ensnaring a government servant in a rape case to take revenge on him on a personal issue.

The police took legal action against the gangster on the complaint of the father of the rape accused who had been declared innocent during the course of the investigation. The police have lodged the first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the father of the person who was ensnared in a false rape case under sections 506-II,170, 384, 385, 109, 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and rounded up most of the gangsters, police said.

One, Abdur Razzaq father of Nauman Razzaq (who had been cleared from the rape allegation), a resident of Dhoke Lakhan, Dhamial Camp, told the police that after lodging FIR in the fake rape case, the members of the gang called him for negotiations on the issue, demanding Rs1 million for withdrawing the FIR against Nauman and threatening him that his son would be killed in jail. The complainant said that he borrowed a loan from his friends and paid Rs500,000 as the first payment of the ransom but they insisted on payment of the remaining amount at the earliest.

The police have arrested the female, complainant of the fake rape and one of the members of the blackmailing gang who impersonated a journalist, while the remaining gangsters are still at large, police said.