Speakers call for countering Indian propaganda

Islamabad:Dr Shabana Fayyaz from QAU has said that we needed to work on effective narrative building to counter Indian propaganda that has been targeting the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination since 1948, adding that, since 9/11 especially, New Delhi was trying to transform this struggle into a ‘state terrorism.’

Dr Shabana was speaking at a roundtable discussion on ‘struggle for freedom in Kashmir: a critical appraisal’ organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Thursday.

Dr Shabana said that for a better narrative, we need to focus on three important areas; political, diplomatic and the media. In response to Indian claim that the Kashmir struggle was Pakistan-sponsored, she said that we need to assert through effective campaign that Pakistan is not the only country that supported the Kashmir cause, the entire Muslim world and the UN maintained a principle stand vis-à-vis the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Highlighting the role of women in the Kashmir struggle and the fight against Indian atrocities, Dr Mujahid Gillani, president of Kashmir Youth Alliance, said that women have emerged as warriors, they have embraced new roles to protect their rights in the evolving situation.