Dialogue on combating child trafficking concludes with roadmap for future action

Islamabad:Importance of strengthened coordination between stakeholders was highlighted at a ‘National Dialogue on Child Trafficking in Persons and Bonded Labour’ organised by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with the US State Department, on Thursday.

The conference was aimed at addressing the critical issue of child trafficking and bonded labour in Pakistan. The event focused on strengthening partnerships among stakeholders, promoting human-centred approaches to prevent child trafficking, and developing a National Referral System for victim protection and rehabilitation. The National Dialogue also provided a platform for various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, law enforcement authorities, international partners, academia, and the media to come together and collectively address the multifaceted challenges posed by child trafficking and bonded labour.

The conference featured insightful speeches from key figures in the field, including the Chairperson of Punjab's Child Protection Bureau, the Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC), the Additional Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Director-General of the National Police Bureau. Counsellor of Cultural Affairs at the US State Department, Brad Parker, also spoke at the event.

Alongside U.S. State Department representatives, INL Acting Director, INL Gender, Security and Law Advisor participated actively during the National Dialogue on Child Trafficking and Bonded Labour. Faisal Kundi, Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, graced the event and emphasized the challenges faced in curbing child trafficking. He shed light on the need for increased funding and awareness at the district level, while emphasizing the importance of international support and partnerships to protect children effectively. His presence further underscored the government's commitment to addressing this pressing issue with practical, human-centric intervention. The event focused on aspects of child trafficking and bonded labour, highlighting the staggering figure that over 3 million people presently live in modern slavery within Pakistan. This alarming statistic reinforces the urgency for all relevant stakeholders to unite and take collective action against child trafficking.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, said that, "Child trafficking is currently only of the most prevalent human rights violations in Pakistan, with estimates showing there are millions of such cases.” At the event's conclusion, four groups presented their recommendations. Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) emphasized transparent reporting, strengthening cybercrime resources, and identifying trafficking hotspots. Child Rights Institutions proposed adding awareness messaging to school curricula and disseminating it through TV videos.

They also stressed creating child rehabilitation institutions with life-skills training in all provinces. Legislators and policymakers suggested increased punishment for perpetrators and establishing separate child protection courts in all provinces. They aimed to agree on a definitive age for a child to improve coordination. Media and civil society emphasized advocacy, including children in dialogues, and better coordination among departments, like the Council of Common Interest, and madrassa monitoring to strengthen the cause.