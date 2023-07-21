Court acquits accused in e-office project case

Islamabad:The Special Courts acquitted major accused of e-services Project case from all charges and declared that the project milestones were delivered as per the contract.

As per details, special courts of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its judgment stated that there was no evidence to suggest that accused of the case Atif Rais Khan with any criminal intent, wilfully caused delays in the project completion despite receiving substantial amount. He was CEO of the LMKR. The court ruled that an accused can be acquitted at any stage if there is no probability of conviction. Consequently, Atif Rais khan has been acquitted under section 265 k of the criminal procedure code effecting clearing him of all charges related to the case.

The Project value was Rs57 million awarded to LMKR after a competitive bidding process. The company completed and satisfied its obligations and, in this regard, completed 6 millstones, for which it duly received Rs 43.1m as per the terms of the agreement.