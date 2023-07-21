Police establishes first RDU

Islamabad: The top policeman of Islamabad inaugurated the first Research and Development Unit (RDU) to strengthen and educate the capital police on modern lines.
As part of this initiative, the RDU has been established and put into action in Safe City Islamabad, a police spokesman said Wednesday. The RDU will collaborate with the Islamabad Capital Police and IT experts from different universities. These universities involved the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), FAST University, Bahria University, Air University, the National University of Technology (NUTECH), and the University of Engineering and Technology Taxila (UET).
