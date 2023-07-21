CDA mulls over drone use for firefighting in high-rises

Islamabad:The civic agency, is pondering over the issue of using drone technology in firefighting operations as it can help provide real-time situational awareness, map the fire perimeter and identify hot spots especially in high-rise buildings.

The official data showed that the firefighting regulations were notified by the Ministry of Science and Technology in October last year, stating that the federal and provincial governments, organisations and authorities both public and private would adopt the Fire Safety Provisions 2016. The civic agency has currently 25 fire tenders and four snorkels. The snorkels, however, cannot reach high-rise buildings in case of emergency.

The use of drone technology is already being used in Islamabad for many operations like surveillance in hiking trails and other sensitive areas. These drones have high-definition cameras with capacity of thermal imaging. It is pertinent to mention here that the drones being used for firefighting in many developed countries carry cameras with multiple types of sensors that can see heat from fires on the landscape, at night and through smoke. In the left image a box shows the area of land that is visible in the right image. These images are then used to update maps.

Firefighting in high-rise buildings remains a difficult problem in Islamabad because fire extinguishing equipment and tactics have many deficiencies in dealing with such building fires, especially for high-rise buildings. Recently, a fire broke out in high-rise commercial mall in Blue Area when hundreds of families were busy shopping and dining at its different floors. The firefighters put in their best efforts to extinguish the fire but it was quite obvious that more machinery and equipment were needed to deal with this incident. An official has said "Fire departments hold special significance in the developed countries that are fast turning towards use of drone technology for firefighting operations. We can also use this technology but at the moment there is just a discussion about it."