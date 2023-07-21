Teachers’ body concerned over proposed campus

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has raised concerns over the proceedings vis-a-vis the establishment of PU’s Gujar Khan campus.

In a press release, PUASA secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi said that attempt was being made to ensure the establishment of a ‘political’ campus at Gujar Khan to teach merely four subjects at a distance of half an hour drive from PU Jhelum campus. After facing the Syndicate's legitimate objections, emergent meetings of the Academic Council and the Finance Committee have been convened, despite summer vacation in order to get Syndicate's nod of approval, the ASA secretary noted.

It was timely pointed out at the time of restructuring, three years ago, that the unrealistic restructuring based on individual interests will lead to financial and administrative crisis in the university, Dr Magsi said.