Political reforms in Hazrat Umar (RA) era lauded

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the era of second Caliph (Khalifah-e-Rashid) Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) saw Islam gaining global supremacy.

Addressing a gathering on the first day of the sacred month of Muharram that also marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar (RA), he said the political reforms implemented by Hazrat Umar (RA) maintained a unique place in Islamic history, for which both believers and non-believers vouch.

Shujauddin stressed that the solution to all modern-day problems is in the archetype of the system of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), which must be adopted without delay to relieve the humanity of myriads of miseries. He said the state institutions must take practical steps towards making Pakistan a genuine Islamic welfare state.

Enumerating the remarkable achievements of that era, he said, the Hijri calendar was initiated, the Bait-ul-Maal was established and the approach of nightly patrols was adopted to monitor the public welfare by Hazrat Umar (RA). Moreover, foundations for new cities were laid, the Islamic state was divided into provinces, and such an exemplary system of justice and equity was established that it remains a beacon of light in human history.

The sense of responsibility and accountability of Farooq-e-Azam (RA) was monumental to such an extent that he used to say that even if a dog dies of thirst on the banks of the Euphrates, I would be the answerable on the Day of Judgement. Such a mindset is an unparalleled model for rulers till the Day of Judgement, he said. During his Caliphate, he established such a textbook system based on austerity, righteousness and justice that it is yet to be replicated in world history. He pioneered institutions of postage and police, established monetary devices, declared state-funded relief for the disabled and aged populace, and constructed rest houses for travelers on highways.