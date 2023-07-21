Cold storage industry issues to be resolved

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the New Minister Block to review issues related to the cold storage industry relating to food authority, market committees' fees, sales tax, PRA and other matters.

Chairman of the All Pakistan Cold Storage Association Mian Rahman Aziz Chan expressed that the imposition of taxes on the cold storage industry is adversely affecting agriculture. To safeguard agriculture, it is essential to protect the cold storage industry, he added. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer assured that the issues facing the cold storage industry would be resolved on a priority basis, emphasising collaboration with stakeholders to find solutions. He stated that efforts are being made to provide a conducive environment for promoting commercial activities. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary (Agriculture) Kalsoom Haye, Chairman PRA, Jamil Badr, DG PEMRA, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sahiwal, and others. Additionally, an APCSA delegation led by Mian Rahman Aziz Chan also participated in the meeting.