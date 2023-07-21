Steps being taken to increase water resources: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Agriculture, SM Tanvir has said that the Punjab government is taking several steps to increase water resources and installation of modern irrigation system to promote high-value agriculture and farming in the Pothohar region. There is a need to increase the number of small dams and pay special attention to command area development so that the farmers can get more production by improving the irrigation sources.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in irrigation department. Secretary Irrigation, Wasif Khurshid, Director General Agriculture (Water Management), Malik Muhammad Akram, Project Director Small Dam, District Jhelum Parvez Akhtar, Project Director, Small Dam, Islamabad Ghulam Rasool, Director Agriculture Water Management (Headquarters), Lahore Hafiz Qaiser Yasin and other officers attended the meeting. On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Energy and Industry SM Tanvir was briefed that the Pothohar region was located between North Punjab and West Azad Kashmir and comprises district Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. This area consists of 2,600 villages where the annual average rainfall is 400 to 1,400 mm. Due to the lack of controlled sources of irrigation in this area, small dams are constructed; 58 small dams have been constructed since 1962 which are a source of irrigation in 77,729acre rain-fed area. The work of the Irrigation Department is the construction of small dams while Agriculture Department develops the command area to provide water for irrigation. On this occasion, Director General of Agriculture (Water Management), Punjab Malik Muhammad Akram, while giving a briefing, said that the Agriculture Department, Punjab has so far installed high-efficiency irrigation system on an area of 25,746 acres in Potohar region and installed 8,000acre solar system to operate this modern irrigation system.

To improve the irrigation system in this area, 371 water courses have been improved and more than 2,600 wells have been dug. Emphasising the increase in the number of small dams, Agriculture minister said that this area can play an important role in achieving food self-sufficiency in the future.