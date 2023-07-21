Minister opens facilitation centre

LAHORE:Provincial Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the facilitation centre at Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital. Dr Zahid Pervez, MS Dr Ijaz Butt, Ch Shehbaz and a large number of other doctors were present on this occasion.

Dr Javed visited various wards in Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities. MS Dr Ijaz Butt informed the minister about the medical facilities provided to the patients.

The minister said that he is visiting various government hospitals on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. For us, the patients who visited government hospitals are the first priority, he said. The medical facilities at Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital will be further improved, he added. He said that the laboratory of Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital would be revamped while the responsibility of motorcycle parking outside hospital will be handed over to Lahore Parking Company. Provincial health minister further added that next week the Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University would also visit Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital.