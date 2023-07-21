LDA takes action against 12 illegal housing schemes

LAHORE:Private Housing Scheme (PHS) wing of LDA conducted a massive operation against 12 illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.
The operation was conducted by Deputy Director Ali Sikho along with heavy contingents of police and his staff on the Raiwind road. The team demolished roads and sewerage of illegal land subdivisions, including land subdivision near a public school on Raiwind Road, land subdivision near a mill on Raiwind Road, land subdivision back side of Dream Housing Scheme Raiwind Road, Almadina Town, Ali Park and Hammad Garden. The team also sealed offices of land subdivision near a marriage hall on Raiwind Road, land subdivision Gulberg Town, land subdivision Azan Park, Ahad Homes and Royal City.
