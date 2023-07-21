 
Friday July 21, 2023
CCPO inspects mourning processions routes

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2023

CCPO Lahore conducted an inspection of routes of mourning processions and Imambargahs late at night. The inspection included visits to significant locations such as Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah, the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman, Imambargah Attiya Abu Talib, and Imambargah Mai Eidan to ensure security measures were in place.