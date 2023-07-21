Scholars issue 10-point code of conduct for Muharram peace

LAHORE:Noted ulema and scholars of different schools of thought addressing a seminar by Tehreek Ittehad-e-Bin-ul-Muslimin (TIBM) issued a 10-point code of conduct for maintaining peace during Muharram.

The national peace seminar at Rahmani Islamic Centre, Model Town, chaired by TIBM secretary general Maulana Abdul Waheed Ropari, while chief guest on the occasion was Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi who announced a 10-point code of conduct.

Other speakers included Maulana Hafiz Abdul Wahab Ropari, Prof Saifullah Khalid, Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Maulana Hafiz Abdul Waheed Ropri, Maulana Shakilur Rahman Nasir, Allama Rasheed Ahmed Tarabi, Maulana Abdul Rab Amjad, Prof Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Roopari, Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and others.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said 1st of Muharram is the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) and 10th of Muharram is the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said virtuous companions of prophet (PBUH) and Ahle Bait (RA) are basis of our belief, and stressed upon all Muslim schools of thought to refrain from malice towards the virtuous Companions and Ahle Bayt (RA). He said that caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed to give a legal form to the Ittehad Bin Muslimin Committee to counter enemy conspiracies of dividing Muslims. He said we believe in all the heavenly books without which we cannot be Muslims. He said if any scholar or Zakir tried to spread sectarian hatred then government will take action. He said this thing must become clear for all schools of thought that insulting all sacred things is completely forbidden. He said any Muslim of any school of thought cannot be called an infidel, we stand with the country's security institutions for the peace and stability of Pakistan.

Briefing media about 10-point code of conduct, Maulana Abdul Waheed Ropri said both Islam and law of land forbid sectarianism and terrorism in the name of religion or creed. He said Takfir of any Muslim sect is not permissible. It is a crime to insult or humiliate. He demanded the government take action against such people. He said the code of conduct demanded that the scholars should discuss in detail the inter-religious harmony in events and sermons of Muharram on Friday. In Muharram, Sunnis and Shias invite each other to their respective programmes so that communalism can be eliminated from social relations. Recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology, the 22 points of the Ulema and the laws in the Constitution of Pakistan should be fully implemented and the religious leaders who spread sectarianism should be banned. Inciting speeches should be stopped, the timings of meetings and processions should be restricted and an effective system of communication should be made between the government and the relevant officials to protect the routes of the processions and the places of the meetings. The services and sacrifices that the national security agencies have given for the defence of Pakistan are admirable and proud. He clarified that armed confrontation, sabotage and corruption against the national security agencies and the state are all forbidden in Islamic Sharia. He said the campaign to promote the narrative of the Ittehad-e-Ummah from the platform of TIBM would continue during the month of Muharram.

At the end, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi told the media that for bringing foreign investment in Pakistan, a facilitation committee has been formed. He said friendly countries are investing billions of dollars while millions of kanals of barren land are being fertilized. He said that Saudi Arabia and Iran are coming closer to each other, adding that when Muslims come closer, their alliance will give freedom to Kashmir and Palestine, we have to respect each other's sanctities.