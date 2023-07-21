 
Friday July 21, 2023
Extortionist arrested after being injured in encounter

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2023

LAHORE:Police arrested an extortionist in injured condition after an encounter in the Harbanspura police area. The accused was identified as Tahir alias Lala Pheeka. The police said that the accused had demanded extortion from the fruit sellers. The accused Tahir opened fire on the fruit sellers a few days ago and injured two brothers namely Daniyal and Saddam.