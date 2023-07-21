DCs ordered to ensure tight security, religious harmony

LAHORE:Directing the deputy commissioners to ensure tight security, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain the atmosphere of national unity, religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram-ul-Haram.
He was presiding over a video-link meeting of all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for Muharram and price control measures. The chief secretary said that the routes and timings fixed for Majalis and processions must be ensured and the administration should provide full support to the police for security arrangements. He said that a contingency plan should be in place to deal with any emergency situation.
He issued orders to tighten the security of foreigners, especially the Chinese, and asked the deputy commissioners to submit a report after holding meetings of the district intelligence committees.
The chief secretary said that supply of food items at fixed rates was the responsibility of administrative officers. He ordered the authorities to mobilise all the price control magistrates in the field to check profiteering. He mentioned that hoarding and profiteering was not acceptable in any case, adding that hoarded wheat should be seized and sold in the market.
The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding improving hospitals and municipal services in the districts. Those among present were additional chief secretary home, secretaries of industries, food, livestock and other departments and officers concerned.
LAHORE:A group of 34 officers attending the Mid-Career Management Course at the National School of Public Policy,...
LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association has raised concerns over the proceedings vis-a-vis the...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the era of second Caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq saw Islam gaining...
LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that 3.278 million acres have been brought under rice...
CCPO Lahore conducted an inspection of routes of mourning processions and Imambargahs late at night. The inspection...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the New Minister Block to review...