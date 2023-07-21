 
Friday July 21, 2023
Lahore

Woman electrocuted

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2023

LAHORE:A 30-year-old woman died of electrocution while stealing the wire from the transformer of a private wedding hall on College Road Township. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The police shifted the body to the mortuary and started searching for the heirs.