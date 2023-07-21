Rain spell to continue

LAHORE:Scattered rain was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met officials predicted that the rain spell would continue till Saturday (tomorrow).

They warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala.

They warned that the rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period while heavy rain may cause flooding conditions in local drains of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period.

In the City, rain started in the morning and continued till evening in different spans and in various localities. The rain slowed down the traffic, which caused problems for the citizens. Met officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating in most parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded in many other cities too, Met officials said, adding Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 26.1°C.