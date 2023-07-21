 
LGH medical camp at Sessions Court

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2023

Lahore General Hospital has organised a Medical Camp in District and Sessions Court in which specialist doctors from 12 different departments, including Medical Surgery, ENT, Orthopedic and Skin examined more than 400 people and provided them with necessary medical facilities. District & Sessions Judge Lahore Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, judges and court staff were among those who got their check-up and different clinical tests.