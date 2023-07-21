Diabetes-hypertension care: Expanded integrated project launched

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, launched the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project, including Foot-care in 171 Rural Health Centres situated in 20 districts of Punjab, here, Thursday.

The programme is being implemented by National Communicable Diseases Control Programme and Primary and Secondary Healthcare department in collaboration with Association for Social Development (ASD).

Giving details of the project, the minister said that this foot-care and suitable footwear intervention will help in preventing foot complications to happen besides better managing any severe foot condition if happens in diabetes patients. He informed that 20 district headquarters hospitals in the province would also be enabled for secondary level diabetes foot-care under this programme. The project is being executed in districts Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Sheikupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Okara, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin. Dr Jamal Nasir advised the diabetics to take as much care of their feet as do they care for their face. He said that necessary consultation along with medical facilities would be provided to the diabetes patients for foot-care at these RHCs besides arrangements for access to appropriate footwear centres. He said that diabetes and blood pressure diseases could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Diabetes patients can lead a healthy life by walking and taking exercise regularly. Director General Health Services, Punjab, Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Shaheer Ellahi, Health Services Academy Islamabad, Ministry of NHSR&C Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Amir Khan, Chief Coordinating Professional Association for Social Development, Dr Umar Awan and others attended the launching ceremony.