Tribal elder, 2 others shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified armed men on Thursday shot dead three people, including a tribal elder, in the Bajaur district, a senior police official said.

District Police Officer Nazeer Khan told the media that unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car in which a tribal elder, Malik Najibullah of Gabri Mamond, was traveling with others.The official said the incident happened at 7 pm in the Malangi area of the Mamond Tehsil. He said the car was heading to Gabri from Inayat Kilay when it came under attack.

The tribal elder, Malik Najibullah and his companion, Bacha Khan, were killed on the spot.Another of his associates, Rehmanullah, and a passer-by girl child were injured in the firing. Rehmanullah later succumbed to injuries.

The DPO said the police had launched an investigation. He said it was not clear if the firing was an act of terror or linked to personal enmity as late Malik Najib’s family had a feud as well.