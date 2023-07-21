Adulterated milk discarded in Mardan

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS & HFA) has discarded up to 80 liters of adulterated milk in Mohammadabad Bazaar of the Mardan district.

The action was taken while responding to public complaints.

Assistant Director Alif Khan and Food Safety Officer Madiha supervised the action by using the latest state-of-the-art mobile lab.

Milk samples from 14 shops in Mohammadabad and adjacent areas were tested.Of these 80 liters of milk mixed with water was discarded from two shops.The water adulteration was found to be 55 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Talking to the media persons, Deputy Director of FS & HFA Mardan Division, Kamran Khan, said no traces of harmful chemicals were detected in the milk.However, he said, up to 80 liters of milk was discarded due to the addition of a huge percentage of water.

In another action, milk samples from a tanker carrying up to 1,000 liters of milk were tested by the mobile lab.The milk tanker supplying milk from Nowsehra to Mardan was highly appreciated by the FS & HFA team when no chemical or water adulteration was detected in it.He said food quality has been improved in Mardan due to continuous actions by the FS & HFA team.