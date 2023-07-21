Instability in dollar rate worries SCCI

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the persistent economic slowdown and instability in dollar exchange rate despite striking staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Despite the Pakistan-IMF agreement, the dollar rate against Pakistani rupee is increasing on a daily basis, which is worrisome”, SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi said in a statement.

He said the business community had hoped for economic improvement and stability in dollar rate after an agreement with the IMF. However, there is no economic improvement and stability in the dollar rate, he added.

The SCCI chief said there was no justification for appreciation of the USD against Pak rupee and persisting economic disorder after the government-IMF agreement.He said the government was not confronting any hurdles or difficulties from financial lenders and international donors and hence the situation must improve.

The SCCI chief said stability in exchange rate was essential for flourishing trade and commercial activities.He urged the government to take pragmatic steps to bring economic stability so that businessmen are in a better position to craft a vibrant plan for business, trade and industrial growth and development.