The News Education Expo attracts large crowds

PESHAWAR: A huge number of visitors thronged The News Education Expo arranged by Jang Media Group here on Thursday where around 35 universities and institutes of national and international repute had arranged stalls to provide free consultation to the students for higher and professional studies.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurated the expo. Accompanied by manager marketing The News Haroon Khan, the governor cut the strip to kick off the event.The governor visited every stall where he was given briefings about the institutions concerned and the programmes they were offering to students.

The governor lauded the efforts of Jang Media Group for holding the event to promote quality education. He said it was encouraging that universities and consultants were offering free consultation to students for pursuing their higher and professional studies within the country and abroad.The governor also met the organisers of the stalls, students and other visitors and exchanged views with them.

The visitors lauded the arrangement of the expo. “It is good to see consultants here providing free consultations for study abroad. I found it quite helpful,” said Zubair Khan, a student.There were consultants guiding students for study in the UK, Ireland and other European countries.

All the leading universities from Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities of the country had arranged their stalls in the expo. The organisers of the stalls were providing gifts and souvenirs to the visitors besides guiding them about various programmes being offered by their respective institutions.

Talking to this correspondent, manager marketing The News Haroon Khan, who was the main organiser of the event, said that Jang Group was the pioneer of the education expos for promotion of quality education in the country.

He said that besides its professional activities in the field of journalism, Jang Media Group was playing a leading role in the promotion of education. He said that the education expo had become a regular feature of the Jang Group.

He said that educational institutions had been gathered under one roof so that they could showcase their activities. The students and other visitors were also provided an opportunity to know about different institutions in the country and abroad. The visitors were given free entry to the event, he said.