Bajaur family seeks justice

KHAR: The local elders and family members of a man, who had allegedly died of torture by the Sindh Police, urged the government to take action against the erring cops and provide them justice.

The elders of Damdola and family members of Sultan Muhammad said that he was a tailor in Khairpur district in Sindh.They said that local police in Khairpur had arrested several Pakhtuns working in the city for not registering themselves at the police stations.

They alleged a police official identified as Mumtaz along with other cops picked up Sultan Muhammad and took him to the police station, where he was severely tortured.

They said that the man was then taken to hospital when his condition deteriorated because of torture but he died before reaching to the health facility.They appealed to the prime minister, KP governor and chief minister to take up the issue with the Sindh government and provide justice to the affected family.

Meanwhile, moving scenes were seen when the body of Sultan Muhammad brought to the village from Khairpur.