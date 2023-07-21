BOK to introduce Shariah-compliant consumer financing

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) has taken a step towards providing accessible and Shariah-compliant financial solutions to customers by partnering with AYS International.

A press release said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Adeel Rauf, CEO of AYS International, and Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head of Islamic Banking.

Under the alliance, the BOK will introduce Shariah-compliant consumer financing options specifically designed for all permanent salaried employees of the KP government.

This initiative will enable eligible customers to acquire a wide range of electronic items from AYS Electronic, a renowned name in the industry, through convenient and flexible financing plans.

Syed Furrukh Zaeem, the Acting CEO of the BOK, stated: “At BOK, our commitment has always been to cater to the diverse financial needs of our valued customers.

This alliance with AYS Electronic aligns perfectly with our vision to provide the masses with innovative and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. We are excited to leverage our digital platforms to extend this consumer finance facility to deserving individuals.”

The Group Head of Islamic Banking, Ali Khan Arbab, emphasized the significance of Shariah-compliant financing, saying: “Our partnership with AYS Electronic exemplifies our dedication to promoting ethical and Shariah-compliant banking practices.”

Among those present were Fauziah Mahmood, Head Digital & Consumer Marketing, Irfan Nisar, Head Islamic Consumer financing, Asim Hayat, Head Corporate Assets, and Masood Khalid, Head Institutional Marketing among others.