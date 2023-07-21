Police urged to establish DRCs in Khyber district

PESHAWAR: Blue Veins and the EVAW/G Alliance Khyber Chapter have urged the Police Department to establish Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in the Khyber district under the provision of the Police Act of 2017.

The call was made during the 3rd quarterly meeting of the Project “Promoting Rule of Law, Legal Literacy and Women’s Access to Justice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” implemented by Blue Veins with the support of UN Women and Aurat Foundation under KP Rule of Law Program, said a press release.

The participants emphasized the urgent need for alternative, easily accessible systems of dispute resolution that could provide critical relief for women in the Khyber district, who often struggle with limited mobility and barriers to formal justice channels.

“The establishment of DRCs is a significant move towards empowering our women and facilitating their access to dispute resolutions,” said Amna Afridi, who chairs the EVAW/G Alliance Khyber.

“In an area where women’s mobility is inherently limited and access to formal justice is a challenge, these councils can serve as a beacon of hope for those seeking resolutions to their disputes.”

She said the DRCs, as part of their mandate, provide a less formal and more accessible alternative to conventional judicial processes, thus providing a platform that is more inclusive and less intimidating for marginalised groups.

“DRCs bring justice closer to the people, thereby providing an avenue for the women of Khyber to be heard,” pointed out Aliza Mehfoz, Programme Officer of Blue Veins.

“Through DRCs, we aim to bridge the gap between the women of Khyber and the justice they rightfully deserve. The availability of this resource within their locality would mark a significant step towards ensuring their rights are protected,” she added.

Blue Veins and the EVAW/G Alliance Khyber members, in their demands, underlined the immense potential of DRCs to improve the rule of law and enhance public trust in the justice system.

Moreover, they added, the establishment of these councils could encourage women to come forward with their disputes, knowing they will be heard and treated fairly.

The speakers said by raising the call for the establishment of DRCs in the Khyber district, Blue Veins and the EVAW/G Alliance Khyber aim to lead to a broader conversation about access to justice for all, particularly women who often face more significant hurdles in their pursuit of justice.