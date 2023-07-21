Medical camp held in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan Army, with collaboration of the local administration, arranged a free medical camp in Ghulam Khan border area of North Waziristan tribal district where 429 patients were examined on the first day.

The medical camp was organised for the convenience of residents of Saidgai area located on Pak-Afghan border.Eight qualified doctors served in the free medical camp in which medical specialists, paediatricians, gynaecologists and surgical specialists were present.

According to officials, there was also a modern mobile van in the medical camp, in which ultrasound, X-Ray, and laboratory facilities were provided.Those examined at the camp included 170 men, 80 women and 179 children.