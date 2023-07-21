KP adviser reviews activities of Girl Guides House

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister’s Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah Marwat visited Pakistan Girl Guides Association House, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have an overview of the activities there.

The association president Faiza Babar, Regional Commissioner Farah Tariq and Girls Guides welcomed Marwat.

A handout said that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the activities of the Girl Guides in the province and to upgrade the Guide House.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor said that Girl Guide House played an important role in empowering young girls by providing them with a safe space so that young women can actively participate in activities for a better future with confidence.

The advisor said the Peshawar Guide House would be upgraded for the activities of young women so that they develop leadership skills and participate in voluntary activities in a better way.

He said that the provision of resources in accordance with contemporary needs would give young women the opportunity to learn and improve their leadership skills, which would enable them to make their mark on the national and international levels.During the visit, the advisor reviewed the building and facilities of Girls Guide House.