Official inspects imambargah, police post

PESHAWAR: On the instructions of District Police Officer Mardan Najibur Rehman, SP-Operations Rokhanzeb visited the central Imambargah of Mardan late at night to inspect security in view of the Muharramul Haram.

According to a handout, the officer inspected and reviewed the security arrangements of different parts of the Imambargah and the route of mourning procession. The SP-operations also patrolled the streets and markets around the imambargah.

A special mobile patrol had been deployed in the city to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Muharram.He issued instructions to all policemen and officers on duty to further improve security and implement safety measures in view of the current situation. He also visited the under-construction Baghdada police post and reviewed the construction work and security situation.