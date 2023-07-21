CM salutes security forces for sacrifices

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has condemned the blast at Bara Tehsil compound of district Khyber and firing at the police check-post in Regi area of Peshawar and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives of the cops in the terror acts.

A handout quoted the chief minister as saying targeting the police officials deputed on the security of the public is an extremely inhumane and heinous act.He prayed for the higher ranks in Jannah for the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

Later, the chief minister visited Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, where he inquired about the health of police officials who were injured in the aforementioned blast in tehsil compound Bara.

The chief minister was accompanied by caretaker Minister for Information & Public Relations Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel and Advisor to CM for Health Dr. Riaz Anwar.

Muhammad Azam Khan wished for an early recovery of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide them with the best treatment facilities available within the hospital.

Talking to the media persons, the chief minister said our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for establishing and maintaining law and order in the region.

The provincial government, all relevant departments and agencies are taking all possible steps to stop subversive activities, he added.Muhammad Azam Khan said the government stood by the affected families and would not leave them alone in these testing times.

The chief minister said that the personnel of our security forces were going all-out to maintain law and order by putting their own lives at risk. “We salute their courage and sacrifices,” he added.