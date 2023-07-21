CITY PULSE

Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi and Manizhe Ali. Titled ‘Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023’, the show will run at the gallery until July 25. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Kind of Nature
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muhammad Muzzumil Khan, Niamat Nigar and Yaseen Khan. Titled ‘The Kind of Nature’, the show will run at the gallery until July 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Beyond the Surface
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar Khan, Akram Dost Baloch, Kamran Maqsood, Roha Ahmed and Sabir Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Beyond the Surface’, the show will run at the gallery until July 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
