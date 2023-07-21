SHC issues notice to SBCA on plea against unauthorised construction in Jamshed Quarters

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others on a petition against an unauthorised construction in the Jamshed Quarters area.

The petitioner, who was a resident of the area, submitted in the petition that a private builder had been raising an unauthorised construction in the Jamshed Road area without any approved building plan.

He submitted that the SBCA had allowed construction of a ground-plus-two-floors building but the private builder was raising five floors in violation of the building plan. He said the SBCA had earlier taken action against the unauthorised construction but the private builder again raised construction on the plot.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the SBCA and others and called their comments on August 23.

Plea against detention

The SHC directed the home department and others to file comments on a petition against detention of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leader under the maintenance of public order (MPO) law.

The petitioner, Imran Aftab, submitted that the Sindh government had detained Aftabuddin Baqai under the MPO law for 30 days soon after he had obtained bail from a judicial magistrate.

He submitted that the detained man was a senior citizen who was earlier booked with other detainees by the Zaman Town police for taking out a rally, rioting and unlawful assembly charges on July 7.

He submitted that the impugned detention notifications under the MPO law could only be invoked when the competent authority had sufficient evidence that there were threats to public peace and tranquility. He submitted that no such materiel was available to justify the impugned action and even mere involvement of the petitioner in a criminal case could not form a basis for his preventive detention.

The high court was requested to declare the impugned notifications under the MPO law on July 11 as unlawful and illegal, and direct the home department and police to release the detained man.