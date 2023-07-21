Three guards held for motorbike theft at Jinnah Hospital

Three private security guards responsible for the security of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), a government-run hospital in Saddar, were apprehended by police during an intelligence-based operation on Thursday.
The arrests were made after the suspects were found to be involved in a series of motorbike thefts from the JPMC’s parking lot, affecting both patients and their accompanying visitors.
During the operation the police managed to recover four stolen motorbikes from the possession of the arrested men. Two of the recovered vehicles were stolen from the Preedy police jurisdiction, one from Baloch Colony and another from Saddar.
The suspects, identified as Gibran, Ghulam Rasool and Rab Nawaz, are employees of a private security company hired to safeguard the medical facility. As the investigation progresses, the police are also looking into the suspects’ previous criminal records.
Following the arrests, a case was officially registered against the suspects, and they were transferred to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further interrogation.
