Man gets 28-year jail term for carrying hand grenade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed down a collective sentence of 28 years of imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to the possession of an explosive substance. Muhammad Owais was found guilty of carrying a hand grenade within the jurisdiction of the Kalri police station this January.

The ATC-XIII judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex at the central prison, announced his verdict that had been reserved after recording the evidence and final arguments from both defence and prosecution sides.

He ruled that the prosecution had successfully proved its case against the accused beyond any reasonable shadow of a doubt, and awarded him 14 years of imprisonment along with Rs50,000 as fine on the charge of carrying an explosive substance.

The convict was handed down another 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7(ff) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. In case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo an additional 10 months of imprisonment.

“The whole property of the accused, Muhammad Owais, is forfeited to the government,” the judge ruled, and said that the sentences awarded to him would run concurrently, with the benefit of Section 382-B (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence) of the Criminal Procedure Code to be extended to the convict.

State prosecutor Ghulam Murtaza Metlo contended that during patrol on January 25 a police party had spotted the man standing near the Edhi Old Age Home on the main Mauripur Road.

On suspicion, added the state prosecutor, the police searched the man, which led to the recovery of a hand grenade from the back pocket of his trousers.

The prosecutor said that sufficient evidence had been placed on record to connect the accused with the commission of the offence, pleading with the judge to punish him in accordance with the law.

An FIR had been registered against the man at the Kalri police station under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act, read with Section 7 of the ATA, 1997.